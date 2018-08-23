Tune in here on August 24 -25th at 8:00 AM, as historian Andrew Torget attempts to set a Guinness World Record for the Longest History Lesson!
Drawn from collections at the UNT Libraries and various partners, these materials about Texas history include artifacts, books, documents, manuscripts ...
These local newspapers cover the town of Orange in Southeast Texas along the Sabine River and surrounding area in 1930 ...
Historic photographs, news clippings, and archives from privately donated Texas and Pacific Railway archives. Items chronicle the rise and influence ...
The Prickly Pear, published from 1916 to 2007, includes text and photographs of students, professors, sports, and organizations.
The primary purpose of the East Texas Research Center (ETRC) is to collect, preserve, maintain and make available archival materials that support the educational and research goals of Stephen F. Austin State University (SFA) and the surrounding East Texas community.
The UNT Libraries recently published Through the Lenses of Ray Bankston and Don Shugart, a captivating sample of the extensive collection of prints and negatives held in the Libraries’ Special Collections.
Ray Bankston and Don Shugart were two of the most prolific photographers of American Quarter Horses and horse show events in the South and Southwest during the last four decades of the twentieth century.
Their work is also featured in The Portal to Texas History’s Ray and Joyce Bankston Dalco Photography and Don Shugart Photography Collections.
Hundreds of years of Texas' cultural heritage exist in the physical holdings of communities across the state. The Portal seeks to digitize originals, preserving and presenting online copies for the long-term. Doing so highlights hidden collections, builds statewide connections, and provides access to you, regardless of the time or your location.
We offer teaching materials that connect K-12 students with primary source historical documents to dramatically enrich their learning.
Learners of all ages can use TDNP to stand in the shoes of people from over 180 years ago to the present. Through our newspaper collection, we provide an understanding of the lives of Texans across history and miles.
The Portal to Texas History periodically offers mini-grants for its Rescuing Texas History series. Each grant provides up to $1,000 of digitization services to libraries, museums, historical societies, and other groups that house historical materials. All of the materials are scanned at UNT Libraries and hosted on the Portal.
